Salvadoran colón to Fijian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Fijian dollars is currently 0.255 today, reflecting a 0.514% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 0.503% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Fijian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.256 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.252 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.093% increase in value.