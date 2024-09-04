Salvadoran colón to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Ethiopian birrs is currently 12.580 today, reflecting a -0.226% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a -0.776% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 12.778 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 12.367 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -1.731% decrease in value.