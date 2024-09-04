Salvadoran colón to Dominican pesos Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Salvadoran colón to Dominican pesos history summary. This is the Salvadoran colón (SVC) to Dominican pesos (DOP) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of SVC and DOP historical data from 04-09-2019 to 04-09-2024.
1 SVC = 6.82566 DOP
Salvadoran colón to Dominican pesos exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Dominican pesos is currently 6.826 today, reflecting a 0.080% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 0.105% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Dominican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 6.828 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 6.806 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.186% increase in value.
