Salvadoran colón to Dominican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Dominican pesos is currently 6.826 today, reflecting a 0.080% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 0.105% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Dominican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 6.828 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 6.806 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.186% increase in value.