Salvadoran colón to Djiboutian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Djiboutian francs is currently 20.327 today, reflecting a 0.111% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 0.002% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Djiboutian francs has fluctuated between a high of 20.332 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 20.298 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.151% decrease in value.