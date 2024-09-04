Salvadoran colón to Botswanan pulas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Botswanan pulas is currently 1.526 today, reflecting a 0.333% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 0.534% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Botswanan pulas has fluctuated between a high of 1.528 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 1.515 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.667% increase in value.