Salvadoran colón to Bahraini dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Bahraini dinars is currently 0.043 today, reflecting a 0.021% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 0.013% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Bahraini dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.043 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.043 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -0.032% decrease in value.