Salvadoran colón to Bulgarian levs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Bulgarian levs is currently 0.202 today, reflecting a 0.105% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 1.175% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Bulgarian levs has fluctuated between a high of 0.203 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.200 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.387% increase in value.