Salvadoran colón to Azerbaijani manats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Azerbaijani manats is currently 0.194 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a -0.068% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Azerbaijani manats has fluctuated between a high of 0.194 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.194 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.097% increase in value.