Salvadoran colón to Netherlands Antillean guilders Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Salvadoran colón to Netherlands Antillean guilders history summary. This is the Salvadoran colón (SVC) to Netherlands Antillean guilders (ANG) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of SVC and ANG historical data from 04-09-2019 to 04-09-2024.
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
SVC to ANG conversion chart
1 SVC = 0.20457 ANG
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
Salvadoran colón to Netherlands Antillean guilders exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Netherlands Antillean guilders is currently 0.205 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 0.000% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Netherlands Antillean guilders has fluctuated between a high of 0.205 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.205 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.000% decrease in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Salvadoran colóns to Netherlands Antillean guilders
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select SVC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ANG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current SVC to ANG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.