Salvadoran colón to United Arab Emirates dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to United Arab Emirates dirhams is currently 0.420 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 0.000% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to United Arab Emirates dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 0.420 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.420 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.003% increase in value.