Surinamese dollar to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Ethiopian birrs is currently 3.831 today, reflecting a 0.438% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.514% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 3.875 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 3.744 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -1.731% decrease in value.