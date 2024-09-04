Saint Helena pound to Russian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Russian rubles is currently 115.098 today, reflecting a -2.338% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a -5.232% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 121.824 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 113.582 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -1.464% decrease in value.