Saint Helena pound to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Colombian pesos is currently 5,482.090 today, reflecting a 0.162% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a 2.470% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 5,513.090 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 5,329.970 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.924% increase in value.