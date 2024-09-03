Singapore dollar to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Vietnamese dongs is currently 19,045.600 today, reflecting a 0.061% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.173% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 19,128.900 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 18,997.600 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.204% decrease in value.