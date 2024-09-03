Singapore dollar to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Ugandan shillings is currently 2,854.090 today, reflecting a 0.223% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.005% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 2,858.520 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 2,842.900 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.251% increase in value.