Singapore dollar to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Thai bahts is currently 26.220 today, reflecting a 0.263% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.592% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 26.228 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 25.999 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.243% increase in value.