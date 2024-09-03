Singapore dollar to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 17,279.100 today, reflecting a 0.320% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.391% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 17,557.500 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 17,191.100 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -1.448% decrease in value.