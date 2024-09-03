Singapore dollar to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Seychellois rupees is currently 10.419 today, reflecting a -2.276% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 3.769% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 11.046 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 10.039 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 7.670% increase in value.