Singapore dollar to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Rwandan francs is currently 1,022.760 today, reflecting a 0.235% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.099% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 1,032.200 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 1,018.700 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 1.160% increase in value.