Singapore dollar to Pakistani rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Pakistani rupees is currently 213.673 today, reflecting a 0.088% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.394% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Pakistani rupees has fluctuated between a high of 214.585 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 213.078 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.280% increase in value.