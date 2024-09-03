Singapore dollar to Pakistani rupees Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the Singapore dollar to Pakistani rupees history summary. This is the Singapore dollar (SGD) to Pakistani rupees (PKR) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of SGD and PKR historical data from 03-09-2019 to 03-09-2024.

1,000 sgd
213,673 pkr

S$1.000 SGD = ₨213.7 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 3 Sept 2024
Singapore dollar to Pakistani rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Pakistani rupees is currently 213.673 today, reflecting a 0.088% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.394% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Pakistani rupees has fluctuated between a high of 214.585 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 213.078 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.280% increase in value.

Top currencies on September 3, 2024

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,5250.9051.4890.76383.9457.1214.369
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.10517,153.611.6460.84392.7517.8684.827
1 AUD0.67110,424.30.60810.51256.3654.7822.934

How to convert Singapore dollars to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

