Singapore dollar to Papua New Guinean kinas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Papua New Guinean kinas is currently 2.983 today, reflecting a 0.111% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.351% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Papua New Guinean kinas has fluctuated between a high of 2.994 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 2.972 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.232% decrease in value.