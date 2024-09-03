Singapore dollar to Nicaraguan córdobas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Nicaraguan córdobas is currently 28.238 today, reflecting a 0.143% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.213% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Nicaraguan córdobas has fluctuated between a high of 28.313 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 28.086 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.328% decrease in value.