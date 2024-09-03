Singapore dollar to Mozambican meticals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Mozambican meticals is currently 48.844 today, reflecting a 0.054% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.459% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Mozambican meticals has fluctuated between a high of 49.086 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 48.725 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.462% decrease in value.