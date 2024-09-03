Singapore dollar to Malawian kwachas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Malawian kwachas is currently 1,327.470 today, reflecting a 0.084% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.426% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Malawian kwachas has fluctuated between a high of 1,333.720 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 1,311.730 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 1.288% increase in value.