Singapore dollar to Liberian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Liberian dollars is currently 149.075 today, reflecting a 0.057% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.595% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Liberian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 150.009 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 148.706 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.221% increase in value.