Singapore dollar to Lebanese pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Lebanese pounds is currently 68,550.600 today, reflecting a 0.134% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.414% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Lebanese pounds has fluctuated between a high of 68,835.900 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 68,344.300 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.192% increase in value.