Singapore dollar to Laotian kips Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Singapore dollar to Laotian kips history summary. This is the Singapore dollar (SGD) to Laotian kips (LAK) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of SGD and LAK historical data from 03-09-2019 to 03-09-2024.
SGD to LAK conversion chart
1 SGD = 16,911.70000 LAK
Singapore dollar to Laotian kips exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Laotian kips is currently 16,911.700 today, reflecting a 0.055% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.384% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 16,987.400 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 16,867.000 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.192% increase in value.
How to convert Singapore dollars to Laotian kips
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
