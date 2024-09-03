Singapore dollar to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Icelandic krónas is currently 106.376 today, reflecting a 0.413% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.229% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 106.376 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 105.043 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.323% increase in value.