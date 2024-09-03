Singapore dollar to Guatemalan quetzals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Guatemalan quetzals is currently 5.920 today, reflecting a 0.085% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.433% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Guatemalan quetzals has fluctuated between a high of 5.947 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 5.903 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.187% increase in value.