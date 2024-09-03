Singapore dollar to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Guinean francs is currently 6,610.650 today, reflecting a 0.424% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.166% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 6,629.920 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 6,573.740 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.408% increase in value.