Singapore dollar to Djiboutian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Djiboutian francs is currently 136.091 today, reflecting a 0.141% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.440% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Djiboutian francs has fluctuated between a high of 136.745 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 135.726 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.192% increase in value.