Singapore dollar to Czech korunas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Czech korunas is currently 17.400 today, reflecting a 0.547% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.232% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Czech korunas has fluctuated between a high of 17.401 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 17.181 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.319% increase in value.