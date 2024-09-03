Singapore dollar to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Colombian pesos is currently 3,199.620 today, reflecting a 0.433% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 3.170% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 3,207.430 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 3,092.980 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.840% increase in value.