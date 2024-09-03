Singapore dollar to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Brazilian reais is currently 4.324 today, reflecting a 0.650% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 2.111% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 4.348 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 4.223 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.932% decrease in value.