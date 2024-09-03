Singapore dollar to Albanian leks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Albanian leks is currently 69.176 today, reflecting a 0.276% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.476% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Albanian leks has fluctuated between a high of 69.250 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 68.759 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.346% increase in value.