Seychellois rupee to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Ugandan shillings is currently 271.667 today, reflecting a -0.147% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -1.339% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 284.263 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 257.854 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -7.152% decrease in value.