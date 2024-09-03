Seychellois rupee to Polish zloty exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Polish zloty is currently 0.285 today, reflecting a 1.039% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 0.262% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Polish zloty has fluctuated between a high of 0.293 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.268 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -7.111% decrease in value.