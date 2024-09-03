Seychellois rupee to Myanmar kyats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Myanmar kyats is currently 153.915 today, reflecting a 0.236% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -1.215% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Myanmar kyats has fluctuated between a high of 160.850 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 145.399 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -7.153% decrease in value.