Seychellois rupee to Liberian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Liberian dollars is currently 14.237 today, reflecting a 0.013% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -1.597% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Liberian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 14.936 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 13.467 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -7.153% decrease in value.