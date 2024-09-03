Seychellois rupee to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Laotian kips is currently 1,615.060 today, reflecting a 0.011% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -1.388% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 1,690.790 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 1,527.500 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -7.152% decrease in value.