Seychellois rupee to Comorian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Comorian francs is currently 32.327 today, reflecting a -0.451% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.892% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Comorian francs has fluctuated between a high of 33.683 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 30.824 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -7.108% decrease in value.