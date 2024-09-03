Seychellois rupee to Jordanian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Jordanian dinars is currently 0.052 today, reflecting a 0.568% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.916% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Jordanian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.054 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.049 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -7.205% decrease in value.