Seychellois rupee to Egyptian pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Egyptian pounds is currently 3.551 today, reflecting a 1.984% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -2.636% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Egyptian pounds has fluctuated between a high of 3.728 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 3.353 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -7.133% decrease in value.