Seychellois rupee to Dominican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Dominican pesos is currently 4.374 today, reflecting a 2.138% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -2.084% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Dominican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 4.567 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 4.125 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -7.100% decrease in value.