Seychellois rupee to Belize dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Belize dollars is currently 0.146 today, reflecting a 1.565% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -2.690% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Belize dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.153 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.138 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -7.152% decrease in value.