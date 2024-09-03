Seychellois rupee to Belarusian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Belarusian rubles is currently 0.238 today, reflecting a 1.505% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -2.699% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Belarusian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 0.250 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.226 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -7.161% decrease in value.