Seychellois rupee to Azerbaijani manats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Azerbaijani manats is currently 0.122 today, reflecting a 0.487% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -3.788% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Azerbaijani manats has fluctuated between a high of 0.130 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.117 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -7.153% decrease in value.