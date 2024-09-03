Maldivian rufiyaa to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 1,465.050 today, reflecting a -0.618% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a -1.133% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 1,495.580 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 1,462.420 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -1.432% decrease in value.