Maldivian rufiyaa to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Colombian pesos is currently 271.349 today, reflecting a -0.418% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a 2.817% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 275.805 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 261.925 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -1.426% decrease in value.