Maldivian rufiyaa to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Angolan kwanzas is currently 59.800 today, reflecting a -1.353% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.447% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 60.809 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 59.613 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -1.416% decrease in value.